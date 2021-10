High Prairie St. Andrew’s Catholic School took part in the annual Terry Fox School Run on Sept. 23. Students and teachers walked or ran around the perimeter of the school grounds to raise funds and awareness to fight cancer. High Prairie Fire Department and the Town of High Prairie peace officers provided traffic control.

High Prairie St. Andrew’s School students cross 50 Ave. at 47 St. during the Terry Fox School Run Sept. 23. Behind is Indigenous co-ordinator Angie Gauchier, watching students with the High Prairie Fire Department trucks in the background.

Students in the Grade 2 class of Karen Backs [standing at the back], participate in the Terry Fox School Run. Students, left-right, are Clara McLeod, Rana Meneice, Aria Lamarche, Daxton Isadore-Dunphy, Nolan Briand, Thomas Strebchuk and Hailey Starko.