Fighting invasive species: we all have a part to play

Daisies are only one type of many invasive species plants.

Kate Lovsin,

Lesser Slave Watershed Council Coordinator

Invasive species are a threat to our natural ecosystems here and around the world.

It is estimated the cost of controlling weeds in North America in 2010 was over $26 billion US. No one person can do it on their own. It takes a village. We need everyone to do their part to help track the spread of invasive species and to help control their spread.

Invasive species are living things, (plant or animal) that are not originally from a place but are brought in, usually for their exotic or visual appeal. Historically, settlers would bring species from their homeland to their new settlement to remember home. People still find the cool and unusual in different places and bring it home to enjoy. This is dangerous because these new species can quickly invade the native species’ habitat and take over a region, leaving no habitat for what was once there.

It very important that people leave things where they were and not try to transplant unknown species and to be familiar with the species under the Alberta Weed Control Act and the Agricultural Pest Act to help manage these invasive species.

You might be thinking, I don’t know the first thing about invasive species! Well, there’s an app for that! If you don’t know what something is, you can use the iNaturalist app to help identify what you are looking at! This app works on both plants and animals! If the thing you are looking at is invasive, you can skip right to the invasive species reporting app: EDDMaps! This app lets you take pictures of the species and infestation, adds location data and sends off a report to local authorities to be controlled.

Other ways you can help are by following the Aquatic Golden Rule: Clean, Drain and Dry everything you bring with you to the lake between uses! This helps prevent unwanted tag-alongs from lake to lake like invasive fish diseases and invasive mussels.

There are two different classifications for invasive species: noxious and prohibited noxious. Noxious species must be controlled. Control measures are things like stopping the invader from reproducing like cutting the plant before it flowers, spraying and pulling.

Prohibited noxious species are more serious and must be ‘destroyed’. This means they can not be cut only but need to be completely removed from the environment.

At the Lesser Slave Watershed Council (LSWC), we help to control invasive weeds by reporting and pulling patches while we are our doing our water sampling through the summer months. We also are supporting the Government of Alberta by monitoring for aquatic invasive species at the marinas on Lesser Slave Lake and Fawcett Lake. This monitoring is looking for Quagga and Zebra Mussels and the Spiney Water Flea!

For a list of the invasive species in Alberta, check out https://abinvasives.ca/invasive-species/ or stop by the LSWC’s office in High Prairie for a helpful pocket guide! We are always happy to talk about Alberta’s invasive species, or anything watershed related!