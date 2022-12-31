Fill’r up for the food bank! December 31, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The High Prairie Fire Department held its annual Christmas food drive Dec. 11. Members collected donations for the High Prairie and District Food Bank. Food was donated by shoppers at Wholesale Market and Freson Bros. Standing, left-right, are firefighters Kim Somerville and Jennifer Lamouche, and Lt. Jennifer Anderson. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You St. Andrew’s Christmas concert thrills audience Festival of Trees dazzles visitors at hospital Delightful selection of skits highlights HPE’s concert Routhier Christmas Concert thrills audience