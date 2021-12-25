Fill’r up for the food bank!

· by · 0
The High Prairie Fire Department collected donations for the High Prairie and District Food Bank during the fire department’s annual Christmas food drive Dec. 12. Food was donated by shoppers at Wholesale Market and Freson Bros. Standing, left-right, are volunteer firefighters Jennifer Anderson, Marizane Van der Vyver and Inier Cardinal.

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment