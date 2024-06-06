Financial help is on the way!

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Alberta government has announced new funding to train teachers in rural, remote and Indigenous communities.

A one-time investment of more than $1.7 million to community-based Bachelor of Education at the University of Alberta and the University of Calgary will support 59 students to pursue their teaching careers within their home communities, reads a government news release May 14.

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says more teachers are required in those communities.

“This new funding will get more teachers to our rural communities and help graduate more Indigenous teachers,” Nicolaides says.

“I’m proud that Alberta is growing so rapidly and our government (is taking) real steps to get more teachers into our classrooms.

“Alberta is growing at record levels and we need more teachers in every part of our province.”

Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson says the new university spaces will help Indigenous schools.

“This new funding will help more Indigenous people pursue post-secondary education and the teaching profession,” Wilson says.

“By providing Indigenous students with the flexibility to pursue their studies online and within their own communities, we are ensuring they have the opportunity to pursue meaningful careers within their own community.”

Alberta’s government is committed to strengthening the education system and supporting the growth by recruiting and training more teachers across the province to ensure every student has the support they need to succeed in the classroom.

Rural remote and Indigenous communities sometimes experience difficulties in recruiting and retaining teachers.

However, those who can study closer to home are more likely to remain in their home community after they finish their education.

By enabling students to complete most of their studies while living and working in rural, remote and Indigenous communities, Alberta’s government is committed to addressing challenges in recruiting and retaining teachers.