Fire at historic St. Bernard Church in Grouard

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP are looking for a suspect in a suspected arson case involving an historic church at Grouard.

On May 22 at 3:30 p.m., High Prairie RCMP responded to assist with a fire at St. Bernard Church in Grouard.

“RCMP attended and assisted the local fire department; preliminary investigation indicates it is suspicious in nature,” says Const. Julie-Ann Strilaff, Media Relations Officer, Peace Regional RCMP.

“No injuries are reported at this time.”

Strilaff adds the investigation is early, and RCMP are not yet able to identify the motivation of the offence.

High Prairie RCMP requests any community members in the Grouard area to review their doorbell cameras, outdoor footage or dash cameras from the night of May 22, approximately around 3 p.m. and to submit any footage clips they feel may be of some assistance.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to please contact the High Prairie RCMP at (780) 523-3378 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 222-8377 (TIPS), online at www.p3Tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.