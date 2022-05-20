Fire at Tolko

Fire at High Prairie Tolko Friday morning, May 20.

TOLKO released a statement on social media:

“A fire started at Tolko’s High Prairie division at 5 a.m. MT on May 20, 2022. The mill was evacuated, and the local fire department worked to extinguish the fire. All employees have been accounted for; one employee was injured and sent to hospital, and they are now recovering. The fire was contained after approximately 90 minutes and the fire department remains on site to monitor for any flare-ups. Once it has been confirmed that the fire is out and it is safe to re-enter the mill, staff will begin to assess the damage.”

More details will be provided as they become available.