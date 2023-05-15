Fire Ban and OHV Restriction in Effect for Slave Lake Forest Area

Head line: Fire Ban and OHV Restriction in Effect

The following was issued by Leah Lovequist, Wildfire Information Officer, Slave Lake Forest Area, Alberta Forestry, Parks and Tourism at 2:30 p.m. on May 15, 2023 and is in effect until further notice.

Fire Ban and OHV Restriction in Effect

A fire ban and off-highway vehicle restriction is in effect within the Forest Protection Area due to extreme fire danger.

Under this ban:

* All existing Fire Permits are suspended (or cancelled);

* No new Fire Permits will be issued.

Prohibited

* All outdoor wood fires are banned, including wood campfires on public lands, wood campfires on private land and provincial campgrounds;

* Backyard firepits;

* BBQ charcoal briquettes;

* The use of fireworks and exploding targets;

* The recreational use of off-highway vehicles (OHV) on public lands, including designated OHV trails.

Allowed

* Propane/natural gas-powered appliances;

* Open flame oil devices (e.g., turkey deep fryers, tiki torches);

* Indoor wood fires contained within a device with a chimney and spark arrestor;

* All appliances must be CSA approved and used per manufacturer’s standards;

* Indigenous people when using an off-highway vehicle for traditional purposes. Traditional purposes are hunting, fishing, and trapping – including the use of an OHV to travel to the location(s) for these purposes;

* Essential industry-related activities requiring the use of OHVs;

* Off-highway vehicle use is still permitted on private lands;

The fire ban and ohv restriction will remain in effect until conditions improve. Firefighters. thank you for your cooperation.

To view a map of the affected area visit www.albertafirebans.ca

If you have questions about the Fire Ban or OHV Restriction please call 1-866-394-3473.