Fire deemed 'suspicious' November 6, 2022

Three vehicles parked at Big Lakes Dodge in High Prairie were destroyed by fire Oct. 28.

"The fire is suspicious and under investigation," High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski says.

Crews from the High Prairie Fire Department responded to the call at 6:16 a.m.

The vehicles were burning in the north lot when firefighters arrived, he says.

Firefighters quickly had the fire under control.

Fire officials and High Prairie RCMP are investigating.

Anyone with information is requested to phone High Prairie RCMP at (780) 523-3378.

People may also report a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 222-8477, online at p3tips.com or on the Crime Stoppers app.