Fire destroys Swan River home

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Fire destroyed a two-storey single-family home on Swan River First Nation late Feb. 19.

Crews from the Kinuso, Faust and Joussard fire districts of Big Lakes County Fire Services responded to the call about 8 p.m., deputy fire chief Luci Martinson says.

The structure was fully engulfed when firefight- ers arrived at the scene at Unit 11 Swan River just southwest of the Kinuso School off Range Rd. 102, she says.

“The home, unfortunately, was a total loss, due to fire damage,” Martinson writes in an e-mail Feb. 20.

“Cause of the fire is unknown but was deemed not suspicious at the time.”

The home was occupied at the time and family members were in the home at the time of the fire.

“They were all out of the home with no injuries when fire crews arrived on the scene,” Martinson says.

Crews had the fire under control around 9 p.m. as firefighters continued to water down the structure for another two-and-a-half hours to ensure the fire was contained, Martinson says.

“A small car parked in front of the home was a total loss due to the fire.”

Fire crews cleared the scene at 11:30 p.m.