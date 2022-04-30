Fire equipment donated to Ukraine

The High Prairie Fire Department has donated its outdated and/or outdated fire gear to the Ukraine, council heard at its April 12 meeting.

“That is all the retired gear that is not able to be used any more,” fire chief Trevor Cisaroski told council.

“An airplane bound for Ukraine had HPFD gear on it to help the Ukraine emergency services protect their members,” Cisaroski wrote in his report.

“A big thank you for doing that,” said Councillor Therese Yacyshyn.