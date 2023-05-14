Fire in the hills May 14, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 A grass fire on the west side of the Peace River, near the north industrial park, began May 3. Fire crews were quickly on the scene. Town of Peace River fire chief Tim Harris says Alberta Forestry crews were called in to help fight the blaze. The fire was spreading to the north before being extinguished. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Boil water advisory issued for Riverbend May 12 at 3:30 p.m. – Whitefish evacuees return home, fire danger very high, but light breeze moving away from Slave Lake Prairie River Junior High athletes win medals at badminton zones Suspect waits for more disclosure