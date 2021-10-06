Fire Prevention Week – Big Lakes promotes fire safety

Big Lakes County Fire Services has a proud history of serving and protecting the residents and visitors of Big Lakes County.

They deliver high-quality service throughout the year through fire prevention programs, public education, fire suppression, and rescue operations.

This year, Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 3-9, 2021 and the topic is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”.

“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” deputy fire chief Luci Martinson shares.

“When an alarm makes noise – a beeping sound or a chirping sound – you must take action!

“Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond.”

To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.

Big Lakes County Fire Services would like to share some safety tips to help you “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”.

-A continuous set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire.

Get out, call 9-1-1 and stay out.

-A single chirp every 30-60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

-All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

-Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

-Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

-Remember to test your alarms once a month by pressing the test button and ensure everyone knows the sounds and how to respond in your home.

Remember, “Hear the Beep, Get on your Feet!”

Get out and stay out!

Call 9-1-1 from the outside.

Stay tuned to find out what activities your local fire district will be doing for Fire Prevention Week on the Big Lakes County Facebook page and website.