Fire Prevention Week – Northern Sunrise answers the call

Northern Sunrise County Protective Services firefighters participate in training to extinguish flammable industrial liquids.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Northern Sunrise County Protective Services [NSCPS] manages and operates three fire stations located in the hamlet of St. Isidore, the Village of Nampa and in the rural area of Harmon Valley.

A total of 35 paid-on-call firefighters answer the call to help their communities in times of need, says deputy fire chief Julien Bergeron for David LeBlanc, fire chief and director of protective services for Northern Sunrise County.

“Northern Sunrise has an extensive training program that encourages all their members to pursue professional-level certifications for firefighting, managing dangerous goods incidents and specialized rescue in vehicle, rope, water and ice,” Bergeron says.

The stations strive to focus on public education and prevention, these efforts are reflected in low incident frequencies in all regions that the NSCPS respond to.

Northern Sunrise has a strong junior firefighter program, which allows teenagers aged 15 and over to join the department, participate in all training and attend select incidents, Bergeron says.

For more information, or to enquire about becoming a firefighter, phone the Northern Sunrise administration office at [780] 624-0013.