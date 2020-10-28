Fire services under review

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County Fire Services is under review to find ways to operate more efficiently and meet standards.



At its meeting Oct. 14, council approved a budget of $65,000 for consultation of the fire service to assess legislative compliance and how to create the most efficient and fiscally responsible service.



“It will be money well spent,” Reeve Richard Simard says.



The recommendation was presented by Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.



“Through detailed analysis and discussions with fire experts, administration is looking to explore other options to deliver the fire service while still meeting legislative requirements, yet being fiscally responsible,” Hawken says.



CAO Jordan Panasiuk expects the process will be extensive.



“This is a big project,” Panasiuk says.



“It will take us years to work at it.”



Big Lakes County Fire Services currently has five districts and halls based in Enilda, Faust, Grouard, Jous- sard and Kinuso.



One councillor questions if all five fire halls are needed.



“Do we have too many fire halls?” High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councilllor Don Char- rois asks.



“It will probably come out in the consultation report.”



Hawken believes the review will be valuable.



“Sixty-five thousand dollars will save us millions of dollars in the future,” Hawken says.



He expects a report with recommendations before April 2021.



The consultant will evaluate administration, operations, health and safety, training and infrastructure like apparatus, fire halls and equipment in the fire department.



The consultant will review documentation, interviews and an audit process.



“The evaluation will establish in all five categories the best practices, recommendations of how to move forward with improvements and the requirements based on legislation,” Hawken says



Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard and Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell opposed the recommendation. Both are firefighters in the Big Lakes fire service.



Bissell serves in the Enilda district as deputy fire chief while Nygaard serves on the Faust fire crew. Nygaard served as deputy fire chief for 15 years until he stepped down in January 2020.