Fire under investigation June 26, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 The High Prairie Fire Department was dispatched early the morning of June 16 to a structure fire just east of the fire hall. Firefighters responded quickly and were able to extinguish the fire, with no injuries to both firefighters or the public. The fire is under investigation at this time.