FireChase returns Oct. 2

Keira Allan, then 10, of Joussard, shares some hugs with a few of her friends at the High Prairie Fire Department FireChase Oct. 5, 2014. Bertie the Beaver, left, and Sparky the Fire Dog shared some good times with Allan. Mascots usualy attended the event.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

If all goes according to plan, and COVID doesn’t interfere, the popular FireChase returns this fall in High Prairie.

Last held in 2014, FireChase was a popular walk/run that encouraged physical fitness for participants. Usually held at Jaycee Park, the event attracted over 200 people some years but close to 150 most years.

High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski reported at town council’s meeting Dec. 14 the event was planned for Oct. 2.

High Prairie resident and fitness enthusiast Roeby de Voogd van der Straten has taken the lead in organizing FireChase.

“This community event will feature a 5-km Run and Walk as well as a 10-km Run and Walk,” she says.

Other details will be announced after the committee meets.

FireChase was also know as the Equinox Run in its early years.

HP Fire Dept. FireChase history

Date Attendance

Oct. 2, 2004 150+

Oct. 2, 2005 Unknown

Oct. 1, 2006 150

Sept. 30, 2007 150

Oct. 5, 2008 150

Oct. 4, 2009 200+

Oct. 3, 2010 166

Oct. 2, 2011 170

2012 Cancelled

2013 Unknown

Oct. 5, 2014 154