Firefighters take ‘HEAT’ in Peace River

Firefighters get hands-on training in extinguishing a fire in a barbecue at the 23rd annual Northern Hands-on Education and Awareness Training (HEAT) Fire Conference May 3-6.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Fire- fighters from across Alberta gathered in Peace River for the 23rd annual Northern Hands-on Education and Awareness Training (HEAT) Fire Conference May 3-6.

Organized by fire chiefs of the Peace region, the event offers a mix of practical training and lecture-style presentations, Peace River regional fire chief Tim Harris says in a news release dated April 30.

Some of North America’s leading fire service experts provided training that is normally inaccessible to northern fire departments.

“We welcome them to Peace River and thank them for the work they do in keeping all our communities safe,” Harris says.

A trade show May 5-6 at the Chateau Nova Hotel featured more than 25 fire industry suppliers and service providers.

More than 60 firefighters from across Alberta participated in four different stations to experience training in fire behaviour and flashover, advancing hose lines into buildings for interior fire attacks, firefighter self-rescue from collapsed buildings and confined space, ventilation, fire vehicles and barbecue fires.

Presentations on May 5-6 featured lectures on firehouse excellence, fireground strategy, tactics and decision-making by Mike Gagliano, retired captain of the Seattle Fire Department.

Firefighters received hands-on training in other sessions from renowned instructors that included firefighter survival and rapid intervention crews operations from Frank Nasca of the Livermore – Pleasanton First Department in California, firefighter fundamentals from County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Services district fire chief Bryan Hall and Capt. Mike Shykora and Fort Saskatchewan Fire Department assistant fire chief Nolan Jesperson.

Hands-on training was held at the Peace River Fire Department’s training site at the West Hill industrial area