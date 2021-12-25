Firefighting equipment worth $20,000 recovered

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Grimshaw man is facing several serious charges after what police described as a “heavy police presence” incident in Grimshaw Nov. 23-24, says Cpl. Tammy Keibel, Media Relations Officer, RCMP – Media Relations Group.

Tywon Larose, 18, is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, five counts of failing to comply with release order, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 as well as two counts of breaking and entering, theft of a motor vehicle, robbery to steal a firearm, and two counts of theft over $5,000.

After a judicial hearing, Larose was remanded to custody and will be appearing in Peace River provincial court on Jan. 10, 2022 to enter pleas to charges.

A 15-year-old male youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was also arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of prohibited firearm, and possession of a weapon obtained by crime.

The youth was released from custody after a judicial hearing and is next scheduled to appear on Jan. 10, 2022 in Peace River youth court.

The charges arose after Peace Regional RCMP executed two search warrants in Grimshaw with the assistance of the RCMP Emergency Response Team, Western Alberta District General Investigation Section and National Weapons Enforcement Support Team, says Keibel.

“Two suspects, an adult male and a male youth, were arrested and charged, related to the execution of the search warrants where stolen firearms and $20,000 in stolen firefighting equipment were recovered,” she says.

On Dec. 1, three search warrants were executed on multiple locations including two residences and a storage locker in Grimshaw and surrounding area, where five stolen firearms related to the investigation were recovered. Eight people were arrested and detained for investigation while properties were searched. Six were later released without charges, adds Keibel.

Chad Richard, 45, of Grimshaw, is facing three counts of possession of a controlled substance, break and enter and stealing firearms, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm, theft of motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, and theft over $5,000.

After a judicial hearing, Richard was remanded to custody and appeared in Peace River provincial court Dec. 13 to enter pleas to charges.

Leanna Morgan, 47, also of Grimshaw faces three counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failing to comply.

After a judicial hearing, Morgan was released on a $5,000 promise to pay release order and is next scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court on Jan. 10, 2022.

The investigation continues on all matters.