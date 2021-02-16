First HP, now BLC agrees to meet with Tri-Council

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has accepted an invitation to partner with three local governments in the Slave Lake region to promote economic development.



At its regular meeting Feb. 17, Big Lakes council appointed Reeve Ken Matthews to attend a meeting with the Lesser Slave Lake Regional Tri-Council to discuss working together on future opportunities.



The Tri-Council extended an invittion by letter Jan. 22



“They’ve invited us to discuss projects and concerns we have in the region,” Matthews says.



“We’ll see what they’re planning and considering going forward.”



The Tri-Council includes the Town of Slave Lake, the M.D. of Lesser Slave River and the Sawridge First Nation.



No date has been set for the meeting.



“The Tri-Council is reaching out to neighboring communities to develop a similar working relationship to grow the region as a whole,” BLC CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.



The letter was signed by Slave Lake Mayor Tyler Warman, Lesser Slave River Reeve Murray Kerik and Sawridge Chief Roland Twinn.



The Town of High Prairie council supported a similar request Jan. 22.



The objective is to present a unified front to help push regional needs to the forefront of the Government of Alberta and to collaborate on regional economic development and growing northern Alberta, the letter states.



“We are excited for this proposed partnership and we look forward to working with your community in the future,” the letter states.



“Since 2011, we have worked collaboratively with each other to grow our communities and surrounding area.”



Expanding the vision is vital to growth, the letter states.



“We believe that working with fellow leaders to promote the region as a great place to visit, work, and do business is an important part of this strategy,” the letter states.