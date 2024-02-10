First-place Eagles clip Red Wings

High Prairie Red Wing player Brayden Auger, right, controls the puck as he is checked by Edson Eagle player Ethan Ermineskin in National Junior Hockey League action Jan. 27 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings split a pair of games on the final weekend in January in junior hockey.

The Red Wings lost 7-5 to the Edson Eagles at home Jan. 27 and beat the host Mayerthorpe Northern Alberta Lightning 7-1 on Jan. 28 in National Junior Hockey League action.

Tate Paul, Kaden Desjarlais, Nodah Healy, Nolan Noskey and Braydan Auger scored for the Red Wings, who trailed 2-1 after the first period.

High Prairie scored four unanswered goals and led 4-2 midway in the second period before the Eagles bounced back.

The game was the fourth in a row between each on the schedule as each team won two games in the stretch.

Red Wings’ head coach Trent Meyaard says the team had another lacklustre game against the Eagles.

“We seemed to lack energy,” Meyaard says.

“We will have to regroup and bounce back when we play them in Edson on Feb. 10.”

After losing first four games against Edson after the season started, the Red Wings have defeated the Eagles four times in their last eight meetings.

“I felt over the past eight games, we have proven we can beat them as they sit atop the standings,” Meyaard says.

He also credits goaltender Joey Isaac for keeping the game close.

“Joey was solid in net and for sure was our best player against Edson,” Meyaard says.

Isaac was busy as the Eagles outshot the Red Wings 46-29.

Dayton Shantz led the way in Mayerthrpe with two goals for the Red Wings, who led 3-0 after the first period and 5-1 after the second period.

Cody Waller, Ty Cunningham, Auger, Paul and Noskey also scored for the Red Wing.

High Prairie goaltender Cole Webber was solid as the Red Wings outshot the Lightning 61-40.

Meyaard says the Red Wings turned their game around in Mayerthorpe.

“We were a lot better – better defensively and in all areas,” Meyaard says.

He trusts that trend continues as the regular season winds down to the final 11 games.

“Going forward, we need to try to limit our shots against as they have been increasing,” Meyaard says.

“I have been happy with our overall effort as we look forward to the playoffs.”

Upcoming, the Red Wings host the Mayerthorpe Northern Alberta Lightning on Feb 9 and travel to Edson to face the Eagles on Feb. 10.

After that, the Red Wing have just two home games remaining.