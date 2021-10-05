First road game of season goes horribly bad for Outlaws

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Outlaws lost 66-12 to the Wembley Bulldogs on Sept. 25 in their first road game of the season in Mighty Peace Bantam Football League action.

Despite the tough opponents, coach Tom Duchesneau was optimistic about the players’ effort.

“The Outlaws played well and were able to answer back with a few good runs and pass completions on some nice passes by quarterback Mariah Patenaude,” he says.

“The players had a lot of fun on their first road game of the season, which is the most important takeaway.”

Draeden Richards scored a touchdown from a handoff from Patenaude in the first quarter with 7:17 left.

Wembley scored two more touchdowns to lead 22-6 after the first quarter.

Richards scored his second touchdown of the game in the second quarter with 10:50 left as the Outlaws trailed 22-12.

“The rest of the game was all Wembley,” Duchesneau says

The Bulldogs scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter, three in the third quarter and one in the final quarter.

Wembley has several very big Grade 9 players, he says.

“The Bulldogs’ size and strength was very evident during the game as they were able to drive through our offensive and defensive lines,” Duchesneau says.

After a bye last week, the Outlaws play their final home game Oct. 6 when they host the Peace River Prospectors at 4:30 p.m.

The Outlaws finish the regular season on the road when they visit the Grande Prairie Raiders on Oct. 16 and Sexsmith Shamrocks on Oct. 23.