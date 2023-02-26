Flag raising ceremony March 3

l’ACFA regionale de Riviere-la-Paix is celebrating March 3 and McLennan town council is sending a representative.

Councillor Yvonne Sawcyn will attend the annual flag raising ceremony at Centre Chevalier. It involves the Franco-Albertan flag rising ceremony, which celebrates the richness and diversity of a vibrant and growing Alberta Francophone community.

This year marks the 14th edition of the Franco-Alberta flag rising ceremony. The request to council came in a letter from Emma Iofolla-Lafrenier, ACFA director.