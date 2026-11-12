Flags restricted at Alberta schools

School boards are responding to a new provincial regulation on flags on school property.

The government announced a new Flag Display Regulation Oct. 23.

It helps provide consistency for allowing flags on school property, a government news release states.

The regulation takes effect Jan. 4, 2027.

Provincial and federal flags are mandatory on school property.

“The Canadian and Alberta flags are symbols that unite us and reflect the values we share,” Education and Childcare Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says.

“These changes will provide a clear and consistent approach to flag displays in schools.”

The regulation allows other flags, including civic and municipal flags and the Franco-Albertan flag.

First Nations, Metis Settlement General Council and Metis Settlement flags may be displayed inside school buildings only during official visits, celebrations, ceremonial occasions or on specified days.

Local school divisions are working to comply with the changes.

Some are seeking more information.

High Prairie School Division plans to seek permission to allow additional flags, board chair Joy McGregor says.

The region has a high number of Indigenous students.

“High Prairie School Division will apply to the ministry to request additional flags be displayed for the duration of the school year, including the Metis flag and the Treaty 8 flag,” McGregor says.

“These flags are flown at our central office and at many of our schools.”

The new regulation allows school divisions to apply to display additional flags.

School boards may apply to the ministry to include other flags not permitted by the Education Act and the Flag Display Regulation.

Flag protocol is under the jurisdiction of federal and provincial governments, McGregor says.

School boards are responsible for complying with applicable federal and provincial legislation and established protocols.

Northland School Division is studying the updated regulation.

“We are working with the Ministry of Education and Childcare to clarify next steps,” board chair Tanya Fayant says.

“First Nations and Metis identities, cultures and languages are central to the Division’s education plan.

“Guided by the vision Children First, the board will review all available options as this work progresses.”

Northland has 18 schools located in northern Alberta. About 95 per cent of the student population is of First Nations, Metis and Inuit descent.

Peace River School Division board was scheduled to discuss the issue at a special meeting Nov. 2.

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division board plans to discuss the issue at its next regular meeting Dec. 2.

The updated regulation, however, allows flags with special permission.

Flags must meet at least one of the following criteria:

The flag is:

-Representative of school population and community context.

-Part of existing physical infrastructure.

-Reflective of school identity.

-Associated with a commemorative day or observance.

-Part of a school event.

To be permitted, a request to display additional flags must not constitute a political, social or ideological statement or position on the part of the school board contrary to the school board’s responsibility under the Education Act.

The College of Alberta School Superintendents commits to support the updated regulation, president Reagan Weeks says.

“Our education system is strengthened when education leaders implement regulations that ensure our schools remain places where every student is treated with dignity, respect and a strong sense of belonging,” Weeks says.

Richard Froese

South Peace News