Flashlight Night returns to EC Bar Oct. 23

EC Bar Ranch owners Lyndon and Denise Drefs take a walk in the corn maze that will be part of the fun for the popular Halloween Flashlight Night that returns Oct. 23

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The ever-popular Halloween Flashlight Night returns Oct. 23 to EC Bar Ranch just east of High Prairie.

After the event was cancelled in 2020 by COVID-19 restrictions, ranch owners Lyndon and Denise Drefs are excited to organize the event set for 8 p.m. to midnight.

“It’s a fun night for people of all ages,” Lynden Drefs says.

“In our biggest year, we had 1,200 people.”

A haunted bale maze and a corn maze are the main features of the evening that draws several hundred people each year.

“The haunted bale maze is the star attraction,” Denise Drefs says.

“We generally have some live actors in the haunted bale maze, so there could be some surprises,” Lyndon Drefs adds.

A live DJ on top of the hill sets the tone for the night with spooky and contemporary music and a light show.

“A lot of people come in costume and also scare other people,” Lyndon Drefs says.

People go through the mazes with their flashlights on to navigate through the dark.

A bonfire in the picnic area is the place to warm up.

“It’s an event that a lot of people look forward to and many phone weeks before asking when it will happen,” Denise Drefs says.

People travel from as far away as Falher, Peace River, Slave Lake, Valleyview, she notes.

A food concession will be on site with proceeds to the High Prairie bantam hockey team.

The Drefs advise people that the event complies with COVID-19 restrictions under Alberta Health Services under outdoor entertainment, event and recreational facilities.

Events and facilities that are fully outdoors [excluding washrooms] have no capacity restrictions but must have mandatory two-metre distancing between households or for two close adult contacts for those living alone.

EC Bar Ranch is located three miles east and four miles south of High Prairie on Range Road 163.

For more information, phone [780] 523-0242 or visit the website at www.ecbarranch.ca.