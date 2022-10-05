Flett missing, police ask for help

The High Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Joey Curtis Flett, 42.

Flett was last seen Sept. 28 in High Prairie and police want to locate him to confirm his well-being.

Flett is described as 5’ 8” tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police ask if you have been on contact with Flett, or have information on his whereabouts, to contact High Prairie RCMP at (78) 523-3370.