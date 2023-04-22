Flower Frenzy expands to downtown location

Flower Frenzy owner Dorothy Turner, left, and assistant manager Rachael Baker, invite everyone to come to the store or greenhouse to see what they have to offer.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Flower Frenzy in High Prairie has expanded to meet the needs of its customers!

The business, which has operated a greenhouse west of High Prairie for many years, opened in a downtown location opposite the Circle K convenience store by H&R Block on Highway 2 Nov. 30, 2022.

“We were open one or two weeks before but only did deliveries,” says owner Dorothy Turner. “So far, it’s been good.”

Flower Frenzy offers all the flowers of a typical flower shop. However, they also offer several lines of jewelry and gifts that need to be checked out. Deliveries of bouquets and/or wreaths, etc. in town cost an extra $10.

“We will do whatever the customer asks,” says Turner, adding they also have a few items in the cooler for immediate sale.

The decision to open downtown will also satisfy Turner’s passion for flower arranging. It was something she always missed while only operating the greenhouse, which is set to open tentatively on May 1.

“I thought about opening (downtown) and then decided it will keep me busy in the winter,” laughs Turner.

Both stores can supply the wide range of fertilizers and pots needed for home use. If you are downtown and it’s not available, staff can bring it in the next day for convenient pickup.

Flower Frenzy is currently open 10 a.m. to 3 p.n. Monday to Saturday.

“We close early so we can go to the greenhouse,” says Turner.

“We’ll be back to 5 p.m. when the busy season of the greenhouse is over,” she adds.

Flower Frenzy closes Sundays and holidays. Cal (780) 523-0099 for all inquiries including prices. Turner says most orders are between $25 and $200. For large orders, she asks customers to phone early.

Most customers come in with a price in mind, then we can make the arrangement (or wreath) to fit the budget,” says Turner.

Future expansion is planned as the downtown location settles in. Subject to change, for now it is a secret but sure to please customers.

Turner also invites everyone to check out their Facebook page at Flower Frenzy Flowers and Gifts.