Flowers [and a lot more!] at Ruby’s Fresh Décor

Florist and store manager Jeanne Jahnert shows some of the gift items for sale at Ruby’s Fresh Décor. Also working in the store for owner Ruby Sekulich but not shown is florist Natasha Kachuk.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The owner of High Prairie’s newest business is no stranger to the community.

Ruby Sekulich opened Ruby’s Fresh Décor at 4723-53 Ave. in High Prairie Oct. 1. The shop specializes in fresh flowers and gifts, something Sekulich is no stranger to as the former owner of Gifts and Geckos, also in High Prairie, from 1996-2000.

The store is the second Sekulich has opened. She opened a store by the same name in Valleyview in 2016 after graduating from the Full Floral Design program at the University of Fraser Valley in 2015 to become a certified florist.

“Flower design has always been a passion of mine since being introduced to it by Gayle Brulotte in 1989,” says Sekulich.

“I am lucky to have a job that brings such pleasure and emotion to my customers. I take pride in my floral designs to ensure I capture my customers’ wishes.”

The decision to open a flower shop in High Prairie came from her expanding customer base in Valleyview.

“I found I was getting more and more orders from the High Prairie area so after a couple of years I started working on a plan to open a second location in High Prairie” she says.

While her quality products remain her top priority, Sekulich also recognizes the importance of good staff and customer service.

“It is important to me to have staff who have passion, dedication and care toward the fresh flowers and customers,” she says.

“I am blessed to have two permanent staff on board in High Prairie. Manager Jeanne Jahn- ert, having over 20 years of floral design experience, brings talent and beauty to RFD Flowers.

“Natasha [Kachuk], although new to floral design, is proving to have a natural eye for design and her talent is shining through. She is an awesome addition to RFD Flowers,” she adds.

In addition to fresh flowers, the store has plenty more to offer.

“We also carry a few unique giftware items that are sure to please,” says Sekulich.

“Chocolate Moose Factory fudge, Barefoot Venus lotions, Kitras hand-blown art with beautiful sentiment cards for all occasions, Bath Bomb Company and Lucy Loo 100 per cent pure essential oils, and more.”

Sekulich invites everyone to go to the store and browse.

Serving customers remains a delight but an added bonus is it allows Sekulich to renew old friendships.

“It is wonderful to see familiar faces from my past business in High Prairie,” says Sekulich.

“I am proud to offer a service that spreads such joy and emotion. We offer free consultation with every floral order to ensure we capture your occasion with beauty and style.

“We specialize in every occasion – Birthday, Anniversary, New Baby, Congratulations, Christmas, Sympathy, Just Because, Corporate and more. We offer same day delivery in most cases.”

Ruby’s Fresh Décor is open Monday to Friday from noon-5:30 p.m. but for extended hours on Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Christmas. Customers can order by phone at [780] 523-5977. Payment by VISA, MasterCard, etransfer, debit or cash is accepted.

“Let us help you make someone smile today!” she concludes.