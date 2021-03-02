‘Fly-bys’ concern HPSD

Motorists are advised to obey bus signals and lights, advises Harry Davis, director of transportation for High Prairie School Division, standing beside a stop sign on a bus. When a motorist drives past a bus with its red lights activated, the exterior cameras on the bus capture and record a high-definition video of the infraction.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Growing reports of motorists passing school buses with red lights flashing concerns High Prairie School Division.

At its regular board meeting Feb. 17, the board of trustees discussed ongoing reports of school bus fly-bys, says a news release Feb. 18.

Violating motorists are reminded that the school division has video evidence of infractions as buses are equipped with video cameras.

When a motorist drives past a bus with its red lights activated, the exterior cameras capture a high-definition video of the infraction.

The video is automatically sent to the school division safety officer and transportation department, who then submit the video to the RCMP.

Trustees reviewed the current process in place when there is a school bus red light infraction [fly-by].

HPSD is collecting data from where the fly-bys are taking place to consider any changes that can be done by HPSD to minimize the number of fly-bys.

Action could include changing routes and bus stops.

Issues about rural education discussed

Trustees discussed a letter from the Rural Caucus of Alberta School Boards.

The letter covers activities undertaken by the group as well as updates on COVID-19, Program Unit Funding [PUF], the transportation task force, mental health challenges facing families and students and a technology pilot yet to be announced.

Funded by Alberta Education through PUF, young children with developmental delays or a disability can access educational programming to support their learning, participation and development for up to three years prior to Grade 1.

Lower enrolment decreases funding

The board discussed a letter from the Alberta School Boards Association [ASBA] to Edmonton Public Schools that was sent to all school board chairs in the province.

The letter focuses on the low enrolment in the province and its impact on the weighted moving average calculation, which determines funding for school authorities.

Agreement terminated

Trustees reviewed a letter from the Town of High Prairie about the town’s decision to terminate a joint-use agreement for recreation activities.

High Prairie and Big Lakes County councils agreed to terminate the joint-use agreement with High Prairie School Division and Holy Family Catholic Regional Divi- sion.

School gymnasiums, classrooms and grounds were included in the agreement.

Big Lakes CAO Jordan Panasiuk says the agreement was not equitable to all parties when the issue was discussed at council’s regular meeting Jan. 27.

“In reality, it is a lopsided agreement that gives both school divisions free access to our recreation facilities, yet retain the right to charge for the use of theirs,” Panasiuk says.

“We need to come back and negotiate an agreement that is more equitable.”