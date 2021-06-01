Foal shot, killed north of HP

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A newborn foal was shot and killed 30 km north of High Prairie near the Heart River Dam Road, say High Prairie RCMP.

Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP, says police received a report that sometime in the early morning the foal was shot.

“High Prairie RCMP’s investigation confirmed that the foal was shot on the owner’s property,” says Fontaine.

Anita Stokes posted on the High Prairie & Area Discussion site the foal was, in fact, theirs.

Police is asking anyone who may have information about this incident, or the identity of the person[s] involved, to contact the High Prairie RCMP at [780] 523-3370, or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.