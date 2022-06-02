Focus on criminals, says MP Viersen

Not a big fan to put it mildly!

On May 11, the federal government announced its Order in Council requiring all firearms retailers to maintain a registry of firearms sales to licensed buyers, effective May 18.

To Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen, this means private firearms sellers will be required to verify extensive personal information of buyers, maintain a record of that information, and file a reference number with the federal government that will be kept in a database.

“[Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau said he would never enact a long gun registry and now he is breaking that promise to Canadians,” says Viersen.

I am calling on the government to ensure that Canada’s firearms legislation is based on evidence and outcomes, not on ideology, and respects the rights of lawful Canadians.

“A ‘shadow’ gun registry will only target law-abiding hunters and sport shooters.”

He adds guns are not the problem, rather that criminals are, citing the vast majority of gun crimes are committed with illegally obtained firearms and a registry does nothing to stop illegally acquired guns from ending up in the hands of criminals.