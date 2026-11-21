Angelina Brubacher, owner of Folksong Photography.

For Angelina Brubacher, a photo session does not have to begin with everything perfectly in place. Sometimes, she says, the best approach is to relax and see what happens.

That outlook shapes her work at Folksong Photography, the business she runs in the Kinuso area. She offers sessions from High Prairie to Slave Lake.

Brubacher began taking photographs as a teenager about 15 years ago. Since then, she says, her skills have improved, and she continues to work toward a clearer sense of her brand and photographic style.

The name Folksong Photography grew out of a road trip and a desire to give the business an identity separate from her own name.

As she listened to some of her favourite folk songs in a road trip she found a connection between the music she enjoyed and the work she wanted to create. She wanted her photographs to tell peoples’ stories.

That storytelling goal remains central to her photography, even as she continues to develop the technical skills behind it.

Although Brubacher does not describe her work as having a specialized niche, she has noticed a particular enjoyment in photographing children, especially those close in age to her own. Her four children are seven, five and three years old, and four months old. Working with children at similar stages is something she finds rewarding.

Children tend to behave naturally during a session, she says. Rather than worrying about the photographer behind the camera, they are often comfortable being themselves.

For Brubacher, that natural behaviour is part of what makes photographing children appealing. Her approach also takes some of the pressure off families who may feel they need everything to be just right before booking photographs.

Her advice to those interested in photography follows a similar principle. She says to spend less time worrying about comparison and more time learning to use a camera.

She encourages aspiring photographers to capture their own perspective rather than measure their work against someone else’s.

Looking ahead, Brubacher hopes to keep improving her technical skills while refining her brand and style. She would also like to take on more sessions and make photography a regular part of her family’s life.

This month, Brubacher is offering Christmas mini sessions in Kinuso on Nov. 21. The outdoor setup will feature natural, locally sourced materials.

The sessions cost $235. People interested in booking can contact her through Facebook or by phone or text.

“My husband is my biggest support, he encourages me to put myself out there and pursue what I love,” Brubacher says.

Sara Driedger

South Peace News