Follow Your Heart bringing compassionate support to PR

Sara Driedger

South Peace News

(Peace River) – For Sharon Cameron, counselling is rooted in the simple but powerful experience of being heard.

Cameron is the owner of Follow Your Heart Counselling, a virtual practice based in Peace River that supports adults and older teens through difficult seasons of life.

Cameron began her private practice as a life coach in 2021 and expanded her services to include counselling in 2024. She sees the two areas as closely connected. Life coaching, she says, can help people understand a current situation, identify what they want to change and determine how to move forward.

Her path to the profession developed over nearly a decade at Bow Valley College in Calgary. She started as an educational assistant and later moved into a student-support role. The work felt like a natural fit and drew her toward helping people navigate personal and educational challenges.

After living in Calgary for 30 years, Cameron moved north during Christmas 2025 to take a position at the Peace Outreach Campus. The job suited both her experience and her counselling background. She continues to work at the campus three days a week while building her practice and becoming part of the community.

Through virtual one-on-one sessions, Follow Your Heart Counselling serves adults and older teens experiencing depression, grief, relationship challenges, divorce and other major life transitions. Cameron especially enjoys working with women whose struggles with self-worth affect their relationships and their ability to move confidently through life.

Her own experiences with difficult circumstances have shaped the way she works. They have helped her understand how isolating those periods can feel and have strengthened the empathy she brings to counselling.

Cameron remembers times when she was afraid to talk about what she was going through. She wants others to know that reaching out for help does not have to be frightening. Feeling heard, seen and understood can be deeply healing, she said, and counselling may offer a kind of clarity that friends or family, despite their best intentions, cannot always provide.

“Getting help isn’t scary,” Cameron says.

“Being heard, seen and understood is really healing.”

Although she is new to the Peace River area, Cameron is enjoying what the region offers. In her free time, she enjoys kayaking and hiking.

Looking ahead, Cameron hopes to continue growing her clientele and expand her ability to support people in the region and beyond. She aims to create more opportunities for people to build self-understanding, find practical direction and feel less alone when life becomes difficult.

Because services are offered virtually, clients can connect with Cameron from the comfort and privacy of their own space. Follow Your Heart Counselling can be reached by phone at (587) 322-4450 or by email at sharon@followyourheartcounselling.com