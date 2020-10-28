Food bank responding during pandemic

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Demand for food at the High Prairie and District Food Bank continues to keep staff busy since the coronavirus pandemic started in mid-March.



“We are seeing our hamper numbers increase again in October,” co-ordinator Kim Dumont says.



Applications are usually lower in the summer at the local food bank that also serves the Smoky River region in the areas of Falher and McLennan.



“In March and April, we had over a 50 per cent increase in hampers,” Dumont says.



“From May through August, our numbers dropped, but we were still steady.”



Shelves remain replenished during the pandemic.



“Presently, the High Prairie food bank is still not accepting cash or food donations at the door until further notice,” Dumont says.



“The food bank has applied for government grants to assist with purchasing some food and cover some of our operational costs.”



She notes the food bank received some food and monetary donations from Food Banks Canada and Food Banks Alberta.



Health orders and restrictions have forced the food bank to find other new sources of donations. They have had to cancel almost all fundraising events due to the pandemic.



“However, we still plan to continue with the 13th annual Doug Spurgeon Christmas Food Drive in December, but we don’t know all the details on what that food drive will look like,” Dumont says.



The food bank greatly values community support.



“We have been very fortunate to have received donations over the past seven months from businesses, organizations and the public,” Dumont says.



“These generous donations have provided the food bank with much-needed support during the pandemic.”



Revised hours of operations for hampers will remain the same until further notice.



As of March, the food bank has increased the intake days for applications over the phone to five days a week Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



The number of days for people to pick up hampers increased to three days Wednesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.