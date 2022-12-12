Food for thought at Christmas December 11, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 High Prairie School Division collected almost 400 pounds of food and cash donations for the High Prairie and District Food Bank at Freson Bros. in High Prairie on Nov. 25. More than 380 pounds of food was donated in the food drive from 4-6 p.m., just before the High Prairie Light-Up. Above, left, right, are bus driver Kevin Baker, HPSD director of communications Kyle Nichols, executive assistant Shauna Gauthier, safety officer Katie Doucette, and finance administrator Rhoda Fabian. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Students creating worlds only artists dream of Holy Family records $1M+ deficit Lack of bus drivers worries HPSD board of trustees Students inspired by the masters