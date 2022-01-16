Food for thought January 16, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The High Prairie and District Food Bank Soceity received a generous donation of food from the High Prairie Municipal Library on Dec. 23. Left-right, are food bank assistant co-ordinator Brenda Sandford, library manager Tracy Ireland and programming co-ordinator Quincy Ballester-Quinlog. The library collected and donated 731.5 pounds of food from its Reverse Advent Calendar from Dec. 1-23. “I couldn’t believe how much we got, it’s amazing,” Ireland says. For each day on the calendar, the library suggested one food item people could donate, although the library accepted any food item, she says. “We encouraged the community to give to those in need during this special time of year,” Ballester-Quinlog says. Ireland says the library plans to hold the event next Christmas. Food bank co-ordinator Kim Dumont appreciates all the donations from the library and other businesses, organizations and individuals during the Christmas season and throughout the year during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Tarzwell eager to curb rural crime The Page – January 12, 2022 AFPA warns power rates could soar Criminal activity down for HP RCMP