Food, fun and basketball!

High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers alumni player Benny Yellowknee, left, gets some air as he drives to the basket against current Charger player RJ Grievson in men’s action in the annual Pratt alumni basketball games Dec. 1.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers basketball teams challenged former players in the annual alumni games Dec. 1.

The alumni Chargers men beat the current Chargers 72-62.

In the women’s game, the current Lady Chargers defeated the alumni team 39-26.

No scorers for individual player was recorded. The game was more for fun, friendship and the High Prairie and District Food Bank.

Players and spectators were requested to bring a donation of food or money for the food bank.

More food was collected by visiting teams participating in the 10th annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament, Dec. 2-3.

The alumni game was first held in 2019 and planned as an annual event.