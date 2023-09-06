Food handler’s course being offered in Smoky River

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Future chefs and people interested in food preparation safety are welcome to participate in the Food Handler’s Course being administered by Smoky River Adult Learning this fall.

Smoky River Adult Learning administration coordinator Leslie Carbone says the course will be held on Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the M.D. of Smoky River administrative building in Falher.

“This is a new course that we are offering,” says Carbone. “We will offer this course two to three times this year to gauge the interest and need for the course in the Smoky River Region.”

According to the Alberta Food Regulations, at least one person in care and control of food in a facility must be certified in food safety. This requirement is mandatory for bakeries, bars and lounges, butcher shops, cafeterias, caterers, some convenience stores, mobile food trucks, restaurants, social care facilities and work camps, to name a few.

“Providing adequate food safety training to everyone who handles food is essential to protecting people from food poisoning, allergic reactions, and other health risks that could occur from eating contaminated food,” says Carbone.

“Everyone 13 years older and up is encouraged to take the course to ensure the proper and safe practices of handling, storing, cooking, and serving foods are met,” she adds.

Carbone says SRAL’s mission statement is to promote, coordinate, and foster lifelong learning opportunities for adult residents in the Smoky River Region. They provide courses throughout the year to help provide new skillsets to interested individuals.

The Food Handler’s Course will teach about food safety regulations, things to know about food safety, a closer look at micro-organisms, food and facilities design, personal hygiene, cleaning and sanitizing, storing food and pest management, preparing to cook, handing dishes and serving food, maintaining proper food temperatures, and food allergies.

“The cost to attend the course is $50 on Sept. 28 as the introductory price,” says Carbone.

“As of Oct. 1, the price will increase to $85 per person. These prices include the course book, in-class instruction, one exam attempt, and a digital certificate. If a second or multiple attempts are required to reach a passing grade of 74 per cent, there will be an additional fee.”

The Food Handler’s Safety certification is valid for five years. If you would like to find out more about food safety training, please visit ahs.ca/ephed.

To register for this course, please phone SRAL at (780) 837-3013, as space is limited.

The course will also be offered online later this fall.