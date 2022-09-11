Football season ready to go for 2022

High Prairie Outlaws and Renegades prepare for the 2022 football season during training camp. Front row, left-right, are Outlaw players Trenton Waite-Radstaak and Ben Lasher and Renegade players Korven Herr and Cameron Pedersen. Standing, left-right, are Renegades’ head coach Tom Duchesneau, Outlaws’ head coach Cody Herr, Outlaw player Zac Dubrule and assistant coach Tyler Bell.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie minor and high school football teams kick off the new season in the coming days.

The Renegades open their high school season in the Mighty Peace Football League on Sept. 9 at home against the Whitecourt Cats who return to the league. Kick off is 4:30 p.m.

The High Prairie Outlaws open the regular season in the Peace Country Bantam Football League when they visit the Peace River Prospectors on Sept. 10 at noon.

The Renegades will play just five games in the regular season instead of six after the Peace River Pioneers dropped out of the league and chose to play nine-man football instead of 12-man.

“Unfortunately, Peace River had low registration numbers and rather than folding, they were able to join a nine-man league,” Renegade head coach Tom Duchesneau says.

The Mighty Peace league welcomes back the Whitecourt Cats and adds Edson.

“We are excited to have Whitecourt back and we look forward to hosting them in our season opener,” Duchesneau says.

He says the high school team is striving to continue from a successful season in 2023 when High Prairie won its first two regular-season games and first playoff game in team history.

“The Renegades’ team looks like it will be a very competitive again,” Duchesneau says.

“We have several great athletes and look very strong on both offence and defence.

All around, the Renegades are tough, the coach says.

“We are excited to see that were are very strong in every position,” Duchesneau says.

“We have several players that will be considered as top players in the league this season.”

RJ Grievson will lead the offence at quarterback and Korven Herr will anchor the defence as safety.

The Outlaws have two good options in running the ball with Trenton Waite-Radstaak and Nevin Herr.

“Both players will help us tremendously in the backfield,” Duchesneau says.

Most local players participated in the High Prairie Summer Football Clinic led by players of the Edmonton Elks om the Canadian Football League, he says.

“The additional work on skills that were taught by the CFL players has definitely helped our players prepare for the upcoming season,” Duchesneau says.

“Both teams looked very good in our spring jamborees and we feel we will be able to compete with any team in our leagues this season.”

Cody Herr returns as head coach of the Outlaws.

Tyler Bell, Ryan Greene and former player Marissa Bull are assistant coaches for both teams.

More coaches are welcome.

“We are always looking for additional volunteers to help with coaching,” Duchesneau says.

“Previous football experience is a bonus but not required.

“Volunteers can work alongside our current coaches to to gain experience.”

For more information or to volunteer, contact Duchesneau by email to tom.duchesneau@gmail.com.