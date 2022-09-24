For a good cause! September 24, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Northern Association for FASD (Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Disorders) main office in High Prairie hosted at barbecue Sept. 9, International FASD Day. Left-right, are board member Lorraine Bunch, family support worker Pam Sware and program supervisor Charlene McLay. About $250 was raised and will be used to buy grocery cards and for children’s programs such as birthday parties. First marked in 1999, FASD Day is devoted to raise awareness of FASD to improve prevention of FASD and diagnosis and support for individuals with FASD. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You How ‘Miserable” became a lot of fun! Motorcycle club plans fundraiser for local charities Good ol’ days on the farm Sucker Creek Powwow returns to its roots