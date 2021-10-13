For a good cause! October 13, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 Two ambitious and well-minded girls decided to raise money for a worthy cause last month when they set up a lemonade stand outside of Royal LePage PVR Realty in High Prairie. Gage and Gia Buchanan decided they would raise money “for the police” but settled on High Prairie and District Victim Assistance. For their efforts, they were granted a tour of the RCMP station. The girls raised $287.85. They are the granddaughters of Greg and Donna Buchanan of High Prairie, and daughters of Garrett Buchanan and Nicole Pinard of Grande Prairie. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You School News – HPE students mark Orange Shirt Day Art students expand skills to create wonderful works Court Docket – ‘I just want to put this all behind me’ Raises proposed for councillors