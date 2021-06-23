For sale soon: STARS calendars

Richard Froese

South Peace News

STARS 2022 calendars will soon be on sale in Big Lakes County and the Town of High Prairie to aid air ambulance service.



Big Lakes council approved a request to sell calendars at its regular meeting May 26.



“We did this about three or four years ago,” CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.



High Prairie council supported the request at its regular meeting May 25.



McLennan council also did so at its June 14 meeting.



The calendar campaign is a fundraiser for the Shock Trauma Rescue Society [STARS].



Councils supported the request in a letter from Glenda Farnden, STARS senior municipal relations liaison.



As a partner, Big Lakes and High Prairie will sell STARS calendars at its main offices from July to December.



“The 2022 STARS calendar will mark 29 years for this highly-coveted fund-raising program,” Farnden writes in the letter.



“The calendar features inspirational patient stories that directly connect STARS with many rural communities.”



STARS appreciates the support as the organization suffers from fundraising support in the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Like most organizations, the pandemic has negatively impacted STARS revenues in all funding areas,” Farnden says.



“Since the pandemic started, revenue from calendar sales has decreased and we continue to face significant challenges to stay connected with rural supporters, due to the inability to travel and maintain a presence within rural communities.”



Big Lakes has financially supported STARS for 14 years and has contributed $25,000 a year for the past few years.



At its regular meeting March 10, council approved a recommendation to pledge $25,000 to STARS for four years starting in 2022.



High Prairie has provided funds to STARS since 2015, CAO Rod Risling says.



High Prairie has contributed $8,000 for the past few years.



He says STARS has not requested a further four-year commitment that Big Lakes received.