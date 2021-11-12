Former councillor Langenhahn passes away

Bob Langenhahn

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A well-known man who served two three-year terms on High Prairie town council passed away Nov. 2.

Bob Langenhahn was 78.

Langenhahn was elected to council in 1986 and completed his first three-year term. He was re-elected in 1989 and completed a second term until 1992. He did not seek re-election. He was most proud of fostering a better working relationship between town council and the Improvement District, now Big Lakes County.

His interest in town and local politics did not end with town council. He devoted a lot of energy over the years campaigning for long-time Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen.

Langenhahn also operated Bob’s Sporting Goods in the 1980s before moving on to Monahan Ford where he operated the AMA service. Many remember a friendly visit to receive a tow, receive a boost in winter or unlock a vehicle.

His last job was manager of Select Rentals. No matter what the job, Langenhahn enjoyed interacting with people where he was at his best. He also contributed much time to the Golden Walleye Classic and High Prairie Minor Hockey.

Langenhahn is survived by: his wife of 55 years, Freda; son Bob Junior [Heather] and their two children, Jack and Libby; daughter Melaney Langenhahn and husband Lee Sawchyn, and their child, Seth Sawchyn; as well as Melaney’s stepdaughter Nicole Erickson and stepson Justin Sawchyn.

Plans for a service will be announced by the family soon.