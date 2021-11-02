Former councillors recognized for community service

Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, left, presents Michael Long with a set of High Prairie history books.

Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, left, presents Arlen Quartly with a set of High Prairie history books.

High Prairie town council extended thanks to three former councillors at its Oct. 26 meeting. Councillors Michael Long and Arlen Quartly did not seek re-election in the Oct. 18 municipal election while Brian Gilroy was defeated. Long and Quartly attended the meeting to receive thanks and a gift from council. Mayor Brian Panasiuk presented each with a set of High Prairie history books Trails We Blazed Together. During the presentation, Panasiuk noted Long and Quartly claimed for very few meetings. Long served on council for eight years, Gilroy and Quartly six. Long has served 34 years in various communities.