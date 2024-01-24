Former mayor leaves money for scholarship

Emiily Plihal

Former Peace River Mayor Michael Proctor has made education more attainable for students at two local school divisions.

Procter, who served Peace River from 1986-98, generously left an endowment gift from his estate to Holy Family Catholic Regional Division (HFCRD) and Peace River School Division (PRSD).

“We’re working together to work out the details of the scholarship,” says Holy Family Supt. Betty Turpin.

“One lump sum was left to the two school divisions that will be managed to determine how much the scholarship will be,” she adds.

Turpin says the endowment will help to make students’ educational opportunities a reality, and the schools hope to make it very easy for the students to apply for the funds. They are currently looking at options to ensure any student entering any type of post-secondary education can apply for the scholarship.

“We are grateful to be able to offer a scholarship in honour of Michael Procter,” says Turpin. “He has left a legacy in this community, and he will be honoured and remembered for many years to come.”

Turpin says Procter was very active and involved in the community when mayor. She adds he attended all of the public events, Peace Players, and sporting games and events in Peace River, and continues to leave a great legacy, even after his passing.