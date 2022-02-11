Former MLA Larivee to seek NDP nomination

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A lady who is no stranger to the Lesser Slave Lake constituency has announced her intention to seek the NDP nomination in the riding.

Danielle Larivee, a former public health nurse, and former MLA and cabinet minister in Rachel Notley’s government, made the announcement in a news release Feb. 3.

She immediately came out swinging against the current government.

“Our communities have really suffered from poor representation since 2019,” she writes in a news release.

“I’ve lived in Slave Lake for over 40 years, and the people of Lesser Slave Lake are like family to me. I’m ready to get back to spending time with and listening to people across the constituency so that I can be strong voice for our families and communities.”

Larivee also noted current MLA Pat Rehn’s history.

“UCP MLA Pat Rehn gained provincial notoriety for all the wrong reasons,” reads her news release.

“Rehn was kicked out of the UCP caucus and banned from running for the party following criticism from the area’s major municipalities for his apparent lack of interest in doing his job, and for vacationing in Mexico while Albertans were told to stay home due to COVID-19 and the High Prairie ER was temporarily shut down. He was allowed back in to the UCP Caucus in 2021 with little explanation.”

Her news release makes no mention of Rehn’s apology.

“I’m putting my name forward because [Premier Jason] Kenney and the UCP have made life worse for the people of our region, from making things like utilities and insurance more expensive, to bringing in a curriculum that will hurt our kids, to completely mismanaging the response to COVID. That’s not the kind of leadership I want in the province that our kids are growing up in. Our families deserve better.”

Larivee continues to advocate for Alberta’s healthcare system and her “fellow nurses”.

“Our public healthcare system is not safe in the hands of Kenney and the UCP. They keep moving forward with privatizing our public health care, they attacked the frontline instead of supporting it, with little care for the crisis they have created. I am prepared to fight for high quality public healthcare instead of dismantling it.”

Larivee served as MLA from 2015-19 and served in cabinet as Minister of Municipal Affairs and Minister of Children’s Services.

Larivee, who lives in Slave Lake, where she grew up and raised her family, is a registered nurse and currently the first vice-president of the United Nurses of Alberta.

A date for the NDP nomination meeting is not known.