Former Pratt principal faces sex charges

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A former principal at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School is facing serious criminal charges.



Yellowknife RCMP General Investigations Section [GIS] laid charges of sexual assault and exploitation in a historical investigation against Neil Barry on June 15, says an RCMP news release June 17.



Marie York-Condon, media relations officer, Northwest Territories RCMP, says Yellowknife GIS was working with RCMP in Alberta in what is believed to be a cross-jurisdictional investigation.



“Alberta RCMP received information on a historical sexual assault and opened the investigation,” she says.



“As the occurrence had taken place within Yellowknife and the Northwest Territories, Yellowknife GIS took the lead in the investigation.”



The alleged incident is believed to have occured in the summer of 2009 at tryouts for the 2010 Arctic Winter Games.



Barry worked in the Northwest Territories between 2007-17. He worked in the communities of Tulita and Fort Simpson and travelled to Yellowknife and potentially other communities in the NWT.



“The accused moved to High Prairie in 2017,” says York-Condon.



“[He] has history with the High Prairie School Division No. 48. High Prairie RCMP are aware of the investigation.”



On June 15, Western Alberta RCMP General Investigation Section arrested Barry in High Prairie and charged him with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation under the Criminal Code of Canada.



Barry will appear in Territorial Court on Aug. 10.



High Prairie School Division issued an unattributed statement on social media after charges were laid.



“We have been made aware of the charges laid against a teacher in our Division. The teacher is no longer on active duty with the Division.



“This is an RCMP matter and is before the courts. As such, it is neither appropriate nor permissible for High Prairie School Division to comment further on this matter.”



Barry remains employed by HPSD.



All allegations against Barry are unproven.



“As with any investigation of this nature, the RCMP are sensitive to how difficult it can be for a victim to report an abuser, whether it is immediately after an offence occurred or a length of time has passed,” says York-Condon.



“If you, or someone you know, have any information related to these offences or potentially others, please report it to your local RCMP,” she adds.



In Yellowknife, please call RCMP at 669-1111 and ask for the General Investigations Section.



If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at [1-800] 222-8477, or text nwtnutips plus your message to 274637.