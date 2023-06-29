Foundation supports community groups

The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre received a $1,000 grant from the Northwestern Alberta Foundation on June 16. Left-right, are Friendship Centre executive director Carol Hanlon, foundation CEO Laura LaValley and Justine Eno, co-founder of ONSITE3D, the official tour sponsor.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several community service organizations received $1,000 grants June 16 from a newly-rebranded community foundation on tour.

Three grants were presented in High Prairie from the Northwestern Alberta Foundation on its “Rooted in Community” regional tour.

Cheques were presented to the Northern Association for Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council, and the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

A reception was also held June 20 in Peace River to promote the foundation. A $1,000 grant was approved for the Baptist Church Peace River but no church representatives were present to accept a cheque.

The foundation did not receive any other applications in the Peace River area by the deadline for the tour, CEO Laura LaValley says.

Foundation officials stopped in Sucker Creek First Nation, Slave Lake, Swan Hills, Valleyview, Fox Creek, Grande Prairie, Grande Cache and La Crete during the tour June 15-27 to share the support that can be provided by the foundation and to learn about the unique needs of the each community.

Recipients applied for a grant that was reviewed and approved by the foundation team staff and ONSITE3D, the official tour sponsor, LaValley says.

“The tour is strategic for us in our efforts to broaden our connections across northwestern Alberta.

“We want to be present in these communities to listen, learn and provide support where we can.”

The tour launched the newly-branded foundation, formerly known as Community Foundation Northwestern Alberta.

LaValley is grateful for the support of ONSITE3D on the tour.

Grants are available only to registered charities or other qualified donees defined under the Income Tax Act.

“Our grants program promotes a healthy, vibrant community that embraces diversity and support of all its members,” the website states.

“It is through the generosity or our fund holders and donors that we are able to offer grants to our region.

“Charitable organizations are the heart of the community, making our region a better place to work, play and live.”

The Northern Association for Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder received a $1,000 grant from the Northwestern Alberta Foundation on June 16. Left-right, are association program supervisor Charlene McLay, foundation CEO Laura LaValley and Justine Eno, co-founder of ONSITE3D, the official tour sponsor.