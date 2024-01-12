Fox Creek rules Rim Rocker

Kinuso Knights’ player Geronimo Giroux, right, dribbles the ball past High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints players Damien Halcrow, left, and Hunter Mohr in the Prairie River Rim Rocker Basketball Tournament in High Prairie on Dec. 8-9. St. Andrew’s won the game.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Fox Creek Flames won the boys’ side in the annual Prairie River Rim Rocker Basketball Tournament held Dec. 8-9 in High Prairie.

Fox Creek defeated the Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams 40-32 in the final of the 12-team tournament.

The Flames also defeated the High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints 91-47 in the semifinals.

St. Andrew’s lost 76-43 to the Grimshaw Trojans in the game for third place.

The host Raiders lost in the quarter finals.

Other teams in the boys’ tournament included the Kinuso Knights, the Donnelly G.P. Vanier Vipers, the Valleyview Hillside Cougars, the Valleyview St. Stephen’s Rams and the Sexsmith Sabres, PRJH and the Wabasca- Desmarais Mistassiniy Mustangs.

Fox Creek also won the girls’ tournament. The Flames doubled the Hillside Cougars 28-14 in the final of the nine-team tournament.

PRJH reached the quarter-finals where they lost 16-11 to Fox Creek.

Other teams in the tournament were the Kapawe’no Bears, St. Andrew’s, Roland Michener, St. Stephen’s, Grimshaw and Sexmith.