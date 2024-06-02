Fox Creek’s bid to join NPHL accepted, High Prairie denied

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

(Fairview) – The North Peace Hockey League is expanding next season, but not to where High Prairie Regals fans had hoped.

The Regals’ bid to rejoin the NPHL was denied at the annual general meeting June 2 at Fairview.

Meanwhile, the Fox Creek Knights’ bid to join the league was approved.

In breaking with tradition, the league governors released the vote. Fox Creek was accepted 6-1 while High Prairie was denied, also 6-1.

The Knights will join the Falher Pirates, Manning Comets and Valleyview Jets in the East Division. Ther Dawson Creek Canucks, Fort St. John Flyers, Grande Prairie Athletics and Spirit River Rangers will continue to comprise the West Division.

Governors agreed on a 20-game schedule this coming season. Teams will play each team in their division four times (twice home and away) and one set of home and away games with the other division.

Adult admission rises to $15 each game. Teams are free to set senior, student and youth rates at their discretion.